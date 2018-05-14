Plans for 90 homes near Boars Head pub

Plans for 90 new homes next to the Boars Head pub between Horsham and Tower Hill have been submitted.

Developer Thakeham is looking for planning permission for the 7.8 hectare site to the west of Worthing Road south of the railway line.

The scheme, submitted to Horsham District Council, is for 58 private units and 32 affordable homes, meeting the council’s 35 per cent target.

The southern portion of the site closest to Tower Hill would not include housing, while plans also include two greens on the northern edge.

The majority of homes are two storey, but there would be some two-and-a-half to three storey blocks at the site entrance and towards the northern boundary.

Bungalows would be placed on the south-west boundary of the proposed development to reduce the impact of the scheme on the site’s open space.

The development has a total of 205 parking spaces. Figures include the fact that some driveways are able to accommodate three parked cars.

Each apartment block has a dedicated secure cycle parking store.

The application concludes: “The extent of development proposed would be a small-scale extension of the existing urban area, to its natural boundary at the foot of the escarpment to the south of the site and, with sensitive design of built form and open space, would not materially harm landscape character or the visual amenity of the wide area, whilst also providing potential for enhancement of key characteristics of, and access to, the landscape at the urban edge of Horsham.”

Thakeham, which is based in Billingshurst, is also involved in the project to build 600 homes and a new facility for St Catherine’s Hospice near Pease Pottage.

To comment visit the council’s website using code DC/18/0944.

