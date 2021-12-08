Plans for 18 new dwellings in Loxwood refused

Plans for 18 new dwellings in Loxwood has beewn refused by Chichester District Council. SUS-210812-151615001

Chichester District Council has refused plans for 18 new residential dwellings at the Hawthorn Cottage on Guildford Road in Loxwood.

The plans would also have seen the demolition of the existing bungalow at the site.

In the refusal statement by the council it said: “The application site falls within the Sussex North Water Resource Zone and comprises new residential development which would result in an increased demand for water.

“The application makes no provision for securing the necessary infrastructure obligations the proposal generates including the provision of affordable housing and the provision and maintenance of public open space.

The proposal was also met with nine objections by the members of the local community,