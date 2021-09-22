North Horsham developer wants to reduce electric vehicle charging points

Electric vehicle charging

Cala Homes was granted permission for 193 units as part of the first phase of the 2,750-home strategic development north of the A264.

A condition attached by Horsham District Council required all the 193 homes to be provided with an electric vehicle charging point.

However due to ‘network capacity issues’, Cala says this is now unachievable and is seeking to reduce the requirement from 100 per cent of homes to just 33 per cent.

This would mean that 64 dwellings would have a charging point, 51 of them open market and 13 affordable properties.

While a reduction from the originally agreed condition, it would still meet West Sussex County Council’s guidance on parking at new developments.

In its submission as highways authority, WSCC has not objected to the change, but suggests redistributing some of the charging spaces to unallocated parking as well as safeguarding and allowing for the installation of further points at a later stage by residents themselves.

A WSCC officer added: “This should include providing ducting to avoid excavating parking areas or footways at a later date.”