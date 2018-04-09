New public toilets plan for Storrington

New public toilets could be built in Storrington as part of plans submitted by the village’s parish council.

An application for a unisex wheelchair accessible facility in the library car park in North Street has been lodged with Horsham District Council.

Storrington and Sullington Parish Council is looking to build the detached building on land assigned to it by HDC.

According to the application: “Storrington currently has no public toilet facilities within the village centre and it is hoped that the erection for this building will provide much needed toilet facilities for the community and visiting members of the public.

“The parish council will be arranging the construction and ongoing maintenance costs involved with the project. It was decided by council to provide a single unisex wheelchair accessible WC, available for use by members of the public. The facility will be cleaned and replenished daily but will have no on-site attendants.”

The building would have a red-facing brick facade with a tiled roof and steel faced access doors, and would be located on the site of the current electric car charging points, which are due to be replaced and relocated.

The parish council did look at whether the new toilet could be built to full Changing Places standards but this was found not to be possible because it will remain in an unattended building making it difficult to manage.

To view the plans visit HDC’s website using code DC/18/0671.

