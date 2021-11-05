New permanent HR director for West Sussex County Council

Gavin Wright will join West Sussex County Council early next year

Gavin Wright is moving from the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to join the local authority in March 2022.

This follows the announcement last month that Sarah Sturrock will be starting at West Sussex County Council in January 2022 as the new assistant chief executive.

Mr Wright said: “I am delighted to be joining West Sussex County Council. I’m very much looking forward to working with members and colleagues to further develop the good work that has been taking place around the workforce agenda to support the best possible outcomes for staff and residents of West Sussex.”

Becky Shaw, chief executive, added: “We’ve been strengthening our executive leadership team throughout the pandemic. Gavin’s appointment adds to the stability we’ve been building since I joined West Sussex in January last year.