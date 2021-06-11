New Horsham microbrewery granted planning permission

Plans to open a microbrewery in Blatchford Close have been given the nod by Horsham District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:34 am

The application to change the use of Unit 3 was approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (June 8).

Run by The Horsham Brewery Co Ltd, the microbrewery will include a shop and tap room/tasting area.

The application was only put to the committee because the council owns the land involved and it was dealt with swiftly.

Stuart Ritchie (Con,  Itchingfield, Slinfold & Warnham) said: “Given there’s such a strong tradition of brewing in Horsham and this district, I recommend this for approval wholeheartedly.”

HorshamHorsham District Council