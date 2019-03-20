New homes in Shermanbury approved

Unanimous permission has been given for 20 homes to be built in the West Sussex village of Shermanbury.

One of the most good-natured planning meetings ever to grace Horsham District Council even saw those listed as objectors show support for the development off the A281, west of Brighton Road.

The site will be made up of four three-bedroom houses, six four-bedroom houses, two five-bedroom houses and a three-bedroom bungalow.

It will also include three two-bedroom and four three-bedroom affordable homes.

There will be a total of 58 parking spaces.

There was praise all round for the way the parish council and the applicant had worked together to addresses concerns about safety and the loss of trees.

Concerns had been raised about the state of footpaths leading to bus stops in the area, which were seen by the parish council as ‘unsuitable’ for people with disabilities.

The applicant agreed to contribute to the cost of a footpath and crossing to link the site to Partridge Green Road, as called for by the parish, and to preserve a copse of trees on the site, where bats are known to roost.

The village’s two ward councillors were very happy with the final application.

Lynn Lambert said: “Safety was paramount for me and the parish council, especially disabled access and getting to the bus stop, and I think that’s all been addressed.”

Jonathan Chowen added: “This is an amazing development. I’m really pleased with the way they’ve worked with the developers on this.

“I think we’ll be really proud of this site when we look at it in the future.”