New Felpham mini roundabout means pedestrian crossing must be moved

A new mini roundabout in Felpham to help improve safety and reduce queuing times is set to be approved next week.

The proposals at the junction of Summerley Lane and Felpham Way has already been progressed, but to enable construction to go ahead West Sussex County Council needs to move the existing pedestrian crossing further east.

The mini roundabout is proposed to address concerns over queuing times and safety of vehicles exiting Summerley Lane on to Felpham Way.

The works are set to be agreed the joint western Arun area committee on Wednesday night.

However some objections have been received suggesting the roundabout is not needed, while another said the crossing should be on the other side of Summerley Lane.