New council chairman elected for civic year

A new chairman of Horsham District Council for the forthcoming civic year has been elected.

Peter Burgess has served as interim chairman since the previous holder Roger Clarke died in March 2018.

Peter Burgess new chairman of Horsham District Council

Kate Rowbottom was also appointed vice-chairman for 2018/19 at a meeting on Wednesday (May 23).

Mr Burgess said: “I am deeply honoured to be elected chairman of Horsham District Council for the coming year.

“We all know how special the Horsham district is with its beautiful countryside and South Downs and our historic market towns and villages. It’s the envy of many other districts.

“I look forward over the coming year to meeting as many people as possible across Horsham district – those who work tirelessly in the voluntary sector and in support of our local charities, those who provide jobs and work here and those who study, teach and live here as well as those in the Armed Forces and those who keep us safe – the police, fire and the ambulance services.”