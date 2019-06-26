New BP petrol station planned north of Horsham

Plans to build a 24-hour petrol station with seven charging points for electric cars in Faygate will be considered by Horsham District Council next week.

The application, for Little Clovers Farm, on the A264 Crawley Road, will include four pump islands, and parking for 36 cars including two disabled spaces.

Planning officers have recommended the application for approval but the council has received 13 letters of objection, with concerns raised about the impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Colgate Parish Council raised its own concerns about potential pollution, the overdevelopment of the site and the safety of access arrangements.

In 2015, similar plans for the site – involving 14 pumps and a convenience store – were refused and later dismissed on appeal.

It was an issue raised by the High Weald Advisory Board which said the latest application would be ‘harmful to the character and appearance of the area’.

A planning officer’s report due to be put to the committee stated: “The proposed development would generate some local employment opportunities, and would provide economic and social benefits for the local community.”

The meeting will be held at Parkside, in Chart Way, at 5.30pm on Tuesday July 2. Members of the public are welcome to attend.