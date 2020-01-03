New affordable homes planned in Rudgwick

Plans to demolish six empty bungalows and replace them with six affordable houses are set to be approved by Horsham District Council.

The application, for Pathfield Close, Rudgwick, was submitted by housing association Saxon Weald and will be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday January 7.

A report to the committee said the bungalows were all affected by subsidence and were ‘not fit for purpose’. They have been empty since August 2018.

The plan is to build two pairs of two-bedroom semi-detached houses and bookend them with two five-bedroom detached houses.

If the application is approved, Pathfield Close, which is a dead-end road, will be extended to improve parking and make it easier for cars to turn round.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk/public-access and search for DC/18/2747.