More Worthing sites to have ultrafast internet connections

More sites in Worthing are set to access ultrafast internet speeds.

A total of 31 local authority locations across Adur & Worthing, which are either county council or district and borough sites, are already in the process of being upgraded using ‘optical fibre to the premises’.

Construction is due to be completed in June.

Adur and Worthing Councils, in partnership with the county council, is looking to further extend gigabit connections to more community premises such as libraries, adult social care settings, sheltered housing, leisure facilities, CCTV and fibre points needed to deliver an extensive ultrafast public Wifi scheme.

Councillors gave the go-ahead to the scheme on Tuesday (April 23).

Meanwhile telecommunications supplier CityFibre has announced its commitment to invest in a bespoke ‘fibre to the home’ network in Adur and Worthing.

This would see all premises able to access gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure by 2022, subject to the purchase of a package.

According to an officers’ report: “The announcement by CityFibre supports the ambition shared by the councils to encourage greater coverage of gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity to support our economy by attracting and retaining businesses and supporting new businesses to develop, as well as providing the highest quality of digital opportunities for our residents.”