Mid Sussex Labour Party launches election campaign

The Mid Sussex Labour Party has launched its 2019 general election campaign at Haywards Heath town hall.

Candidate Gemma Bolton gave a ‘rousing speech’ at the event, a party spokesman said.

Gemma Bolton, red top wearing the rosette, is standing as Labour candidate for Mid Sussex

He added: “[Gemma] pledged that Labour would reverse the devastating Tory and Lib Dem cuts to our public services and build a strong economy by investing in ordinary people rather than the privileged few.

“There were inspiring speeches from Tan Dhesi, standing for re-election as MP for Slough, and Lavina O’Connor, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham. Midwife Tara Greatorex gave a moving testimonial on the detrimental effects of the underfunding and privatisation of the NHS on midwifery.”

Lecturer Dr Daniel Noon also spoke of his experience of the damaging cuts to higher education and Labour’s promise to abolish tuition fees, the spokesman said.

He added: “The Unite South East Regional Chair, Gordon Lean, spoke on Labour’s commitment to rescind the Trade Union Act.”

Gemma said: “At the 2017 general election in Mid Sussex, Labour doubled its share of the vote to be the clear opposition to the Tories.

“On December 12, it is a clear choice between more of the same from the Tories or a fairer, better Britain from Labour.

“It is a once in a generation opportunity to vote for real change.”

