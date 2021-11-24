Mid Sussex Applauds 2021. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

Mid Sussex Applauds 2021: this great photo gallery shows the winners and nominees

The Mid Sussex Applauds awards ceremony for 2021 took place on Sunday (November 21), highlighting an amazing range of projects and people in our community.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 2:03 pm

Chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey hosted the event at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

This gallery shows some of wonderful photos from the afternoon taken by Steve Robards.

You can read a full list of the award winners here.

People can also read our interviews with some of the winners here.

Lifetime Achievement Award, second place, Carey Tighe. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

Lifetime Achievement Award, third place, Heather Warne. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Foster. Steve (son) and Jill (wife) accept the award on his behalf. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

Stronger Communities, second place, The Kiln Project. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

