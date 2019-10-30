Meeting dates for West of Ifield development exhibitions

Homes England has pencilled in dates for six meetings where members of the public can ask about plans to build 10,000 homes west of Ifield.

The plans, which have received a mixed reaction from the public and local councils, include five primary schools, two secondary schools, a western relief road and 35 per cent affordable housing.

The meetings will be held on:

Saturday November 23 at Ifield West Community Centre, 1A Dobbins Place, Crawley RH11 0SZ, from 10:30am-3pm;

Monday November 25 at Gurjar Hindu, Apple Tree Hindu Centre, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0AF, from 3pm-8pm;

Tuesday November 26 at Holbrook Club, Holbrook School Lane, Horsham RH12 5PP, from 3pm-8pm;

Saturday November 30 at Rusper Village Hall, Horsham Road, Rusper, Horsham RH12 4PR, from 10.301m-3pm;

Thursday December 5 at Gurjar Hindu, Apple Tree Hindu Centre, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0AF, from 9.30am-11.30am; and

Saturday December 7 at K2 Leisure Centre, Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley RH11 9BQ, from 10am-5pm.

A Homes England spokesman said they were in the process of confirming the dates and would announce any changes on the West of Ifield consultation page – westofifield@homesengland.gov.uk

He added: “We are listening, engaging and learning. These events will be the first of many opportunities for Homes England and the design team to meet members of the community.

“We want to understand your aspirations for these new communities and listen to any concerns that you may have.”

A petition has been started against the development and has been signed by more than 1,700 people. To view it, log on to www.change.org/p/horsham-borough-council-stop-the-build-of-10-000-houses-across-ifield-west