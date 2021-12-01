A County Council spokesperson told the Middy: “We continue to make progress with design work for the repair, which we hope to match to the existing wall, with additional buttresses for greater stability and longevity.”

“We will have to obtain permissions from the landowners involved for the works to go ahead but hope this will not cause too much further delay,” they said.

Lindfield residents discovered that part of the path around the scenic pond had collapsed in early October.

The collapsed pathway at Lindfield pond. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2112011.

A photograph by Kelsey Love was posted on the Lindfield Gossip Facebook group on Friday (October 1), warning pedestrians about the damage.

It showed that a section of the red brick pathway, which had three bollards and part of the fence on it, has slid towards the pond.

On November 5 a statement on Lindfield Parish Council’s website said the partial collapse of the pond wall was ‘a great concern’ for the council and residents.

It said Lindfield Parish Council would continue to liaise with West Sussex County Council about the issue.

The collapsed pathway at Lindfield pond. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2112011.

“LPC would like to see an appropriate long-term repair plan, which not only reinstates the footpath and wall but makes the whole construction fit for the future,” it said.

The statement added: “LPC does, however, recognise that such a collapse was unplanned and that the County Council’s budgets need to find a way to accommodate the related costs, as well as allowing time to design the solution, engage appropriate contractors and undertake the works required.”

The Parish Council is pushing for a ‘temporary solution’ in the meantime.