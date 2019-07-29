Lib Dem councillor defects to Greens

A newly-elected Lib Dem at Chichester District Council has defected to the Green Party.

Natalie Hume, one of two representatives for Loxwood, will join Sarah Sharp and Heather Barrie in the three-strong Green group at CDC.

She described how she had stood as a Lib Dem in May’s council election in support of another candidate, but believed her voice for Loxwood would be ‘strongest and most effective from within the Green Party’.

She said: “In my role as district councillor I am focused on protecting our local area, which involves mitigating the impact of climate change and other environmental crises.

“I stood as a Liberal Democrat in support of another candidate, and did not campaign actively on my own behalf. Now that I have been elected, I am committed to representing the ward with integrity and clarity, in keeping with my personal values. I feel my voice for Loxwood will be strongest and most effective from within the Green Party.”

Ms Sharp, a city and district Green councillor, added: “The Green Party is growing locally and nationally and we welcome Natalie to the Green Party.

“Together we can continue to work hard for local residents and stand up on issues that matter most to residents.”

Gareth Evans is the other Lib Dem councillor for Loxwood.