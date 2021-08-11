Leonardslee Gardens’ deer park granted licence for eight events per year

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens. Photo by Derek Martin

The owners of the Grade I listed garden in Lower Beeding had applied to hold up to 12 events a year at part of the site known as the deer park.

Licensable activities would include plays, films, live music, recorded music and retail sale of alcohol.

However the impact of these events on residents living near the gardens, such as noise and light pollution, was raised at a Horsham District Council licensing sub-committee meeting last month.

A panel of three councillors agreed to grant the premises licence, but for only eight pre-booked ticket events per calendar year, each lasting no more than seven days.

Officers explained that on each occasion an event management plan would have to be submitted and approved. These would have to include noise mitigation schemes.

The meeting heard from one Crabtree resident who described the ‘absolute joy’ of seeing the gardens transformed and their reopening.

And although they wanted to see the business succeed, she described the ‘extreme noise emanating from the site’ during events and asked for ‘some consideration be given to those residents who share this tranquil part of West Sussex’.

Michael Prideaux, another resident living in close proximity, described the ‘intolerable’ noise from a previous event in particular from the music and a funfair.

He also raised the issue of light pollution, with illuminations making it difficult for some people to sleep in their bedrooms.

Ward councillor Toni Bradnum said it was ‘wonderful to see it open to the general public again’ but felt the council ‘needed to be mindful of the many residential properties surrounding this garden’.

She added: “Residents are rightly concerned about the number of events taking place within the gardens and the inevitable noise and light pollution and general disturbance that there will be.”

The increase in traffic using the A281, which she described as a ‘dangerous stretch of road’, was also mentioned.

A representative for the gardens told the meeting that each event management plan would have to be signed off by the responsible authorities such as Sussex Police and the council’s environmental health team.

It was also committed to ‘working in partnership with everybody concerned’.