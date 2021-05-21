Kingswood promotor signs up housebuilder for first phase

Our Place's masterplan for Kingswood at Adversane

Millwood Designer Homes will have the option to deliver the first phase of the new settlement known as Kingswood, should Horsham District Council include it as part of its local plan.

Our Place is proposing up to 2,850 homes alongside new schools, hotel, neighbourhood centres and more than 44 hectares of green space.

Nick Stonley, managing director of Millwood Designer Homes, said they were ‘absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to partner Our Place and deliver the first homes at Kingswood’.

He added: “We have a great reputation of working with both landowners and local authorities in delivering high-quality award-winning developments where people both want to live and be proud to call home.

“It was the vision behind this new thriving sustainable community that attracted me to be part of the next chapter in the story of exemplar and sustainable placemaking. The deliverability and viability were the crucial factors in securing our involvement in the project and we are ready to provide some of the very best homes in West Sussex.”

Dominic Richards, chair of Our Place, said: “Our Place was set up on the very principle that if homes need to be built, then they must be built as part of mixed-use places that people want to both live and work in – places that are special, sustainable and beautiful.

“Whether its Poundbury in Dorset, Rousillon Park in Chichester, Chapelton in Aberdeenshire or Tornagrain in Inverness, the team that we have assembled includes some of the best masterplanners, delivery specialists, transport consultants, ecologists and talented individuals in the country, all driven by a common passion to deliver great places.”