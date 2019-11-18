Hustings to be held for Horsham general election candidates

Candidates to be Horsham’s next MP are set to attend a hustings in December.

The event, organised by Horsham Churches Together will be held on Monday December 2 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Brighton Road Baptist Church.

Candidates have their say

Voters will have the opportunity to hear candidates’ views on a range of issues that will affect them and their community.

Rev Brian White, moderator, Horsham Churches Together, said: “We are grateful that the local candidates have agreed to attend our meeting to answer voters’ questions and look forward to a very interesting evening.”

The candidates are Jim Duggan of the Peace Party, Labour’s Michael Jones, Lib Dems’ Louise Potter, Conservative Jeremy Quin, Catherine Ross of the Green Party.

All are welcome to attend.

For more contact Rosemary Couchman, Horsham Churches Together’s development co-ordinator on rosemary.couchman@horshamct.org.uk or 07566 202741.

Read more: Group of travellers set up camp near Horsham

Read more: Council issues update on 12 caravans camped on Horsham border

Read more: Swan Walk incident: Woman dead after falling from car park