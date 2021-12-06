Horsham’s new council leader determined to fight for lower housing numbers

Cllr Jonathan Chowen speaking at the Horsham District Year of Culture launch. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

After years of controversy across the district at massive greenfield development, Jonathan Chowen’s decision to put the environment and a revised Local Plan at the heart of the council’s new vision is likely to win widespread approval.

Elected on Friday, Cllr. Chowen has already chosen a new cabinet - and he said that his new team wants to protect our environment, putting carbon reduction and climate change mitigation at the top of their agenda.

The choice of Jonathan Chowen and his new cabinet marks a major change of direction for the Horsham’s ruling Tory group.

On the paused ‘Local Plan’ and Housing review, Cllr. Chowen said: “We have recently been presented with a unique opportunity by Natural England’s position statement to pause all housing development in the district, allowing us to recalculate the methodology and reset lower housing numbers. The water neutrality issues are very complicated and any mitigation could take years.

“Our district is consistently recognised as one of the best places to live in England and only last week Horsham won the accolade of featuring in the top twenty.

“I want to protect and enhance Horsham town, our historic villages and beautiful countryside - not build all over it with imposed housing numbers that ignore the needs of our residents.

“I will work with both of our Members of Parliament and to quote Michael Gove, to achieve ‘a fairer and more equitable housing need’ and that ‘current assumptions are probably out of date’.

“I do not think anyone can now deny that the environment will be the dominating issue over the next ten years, as we try to hit targets and save our planet and way of life. That’s why our team will be putting the environment at the top of our agenda.

“My first cabinet appointment will reflect that ambition. I have asked Cllr. James Wright to be cabinet member for Environment and Rural affairs. He is a young farmer who is passionate about our environment.

“Waste and Recycling will be led by Cllr. Toni Bradnum who is equally passionate about the subject.

“It’s important that Horsham town has its own Cabinet Member and Cllr. Christian Mitchell is the ideal person to champion the town – just as James will champion the rural areas.

“Cllr. Roger Noel who has done a sterling job with Leisure and Culture, will work closely with James on “Wild Horsham district”.

“Cllr. Tricia Youtan will continue with her highly valued work with Housing & Public Protection.

“She will joined by the widely experienced Cllr. Liz Kitchen, Member for Community Matters, particularly mental health.

“Cllr. Lynn Lambert will continue to lead us along the complicated path of Planning and Development, where she has shown such a grasp of this most challenging portfolio. Lynn will be ably supported by the experienced chairmen of planning committees North and South, who will bring knowledge and experience to Leader meetings with Cabinet.

“I am also pleased that successful businessman and entrepreneur, Cllr. Tony Hogben has agreed to taken on the burden of finance and be Deputy Leader.

“I will personally retain the portfolios of Property and Economic development for the time being.

“We now have leadership and a new team in place, with a clear vision, ready for the job ahead.