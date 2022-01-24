Horsham to host 2022 Apprenticeship Fair to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week

The fair will coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, taking place between 10am and 2pm in the Drill Hill on Denne Road.

Cllr Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council leader and cabinet member for the Local Economy, commented on the return of the event : "I am pleased that the Apprenticeship Fair is back after a year off as a result of the pandemic, as the previous year’s events have been a great success.

“There are so many more opportunities available now, not only for young people not wanting to go to university, but also for more mature workers wanting to change their career path or upskill themselves.

The Horsham Fair this year will see more than 30 apprentice employers and training providers, from a wide variety of sectors, present their opportunities.

“I believe this event goes a long way to ensuring apprenticeships are well represented as a real and meaningful alternative to university entrance and have become a major route to a different career for experienced workers.

I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along on the day.”

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of employers and apprentices, as well as the Council’s Journey to Work Employment Support team being on hand to help anyone who needs it.

Confirmed employers at the Fair this year include – Metricell, Sussex Police, Thales, Tesla Engineering, CMED Group, Continental Engineering Services, Chichester College Group, Places for People Leisure, Rewards Training, Royal Air Force, British Army, UK Border Force, Schroders Investment Management, Little Monkeys Nursery, Thomas Keating and West Sussex County Council. There will be many more employers and training providers attending, with hundreds of opportunities on offer.

For a list of exhibitors, to sign up for the event and for more information, click here or email Leigh Chambers at [email protected] for more information.