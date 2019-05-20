Horsham Lib Dems call for action on climate emergency

Lib Dems in Horsham are adding their voices to growing calls for action to tackle a global climate emergency.

They have submitted a notice of motion, due to be discussed at a forthcoming Horsham District Council meeting, proposing that the authority develops and implements a plan for the use of renewable technologies, sustainable transport options, zero carbon building, and for waste reduction and enhanced recycling within the district - all with the goal of working towards a net zero carbon target.

The motion describes how the Lib Dems ‘acknowledge that there will need to be public engagement and involvement, and resources will be required to underpin and support the long term requirements of this far reaching proposal’.

It starts by saying: “We agree that in the face of recent dire warnings from the world scientific community concerning global warming, the loss of millions of insects and animal species and rampant deforestation, we are facing a climate emergency.”

At the council election earlier this month the number of Lib Dem councillors rose by eight.

David Skipp, leader of the Lib Dem group, said: “I am delighted to be back with a team of thirteen councillors. We have a breadth of knowledge with both experienced members and new faces bringing fresh ideas and energy to the council. We campaigned to make the local environment central to all our decision making.”

“The motion to council sets down a marker for how we intend to deliver on that pledge. I hope that all the community will get behind us with supporting the motion.”