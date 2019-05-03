Horsham District Council election results: live updates

Horsham District Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All 48 seats are up for election, up from the currently 44 councillors on the authority after a boundary review.

RESULTS:

RUSPER AND COLGATE HORSHAM HOLD: Conservatives Tony Hogben and Liz Kitchen elected

The council is currently controlled by the Tories with 37 seats, while the Lib Dems have five, with two independents.

If the national picture across England is mirrored in Sussex then the Lib Dems could pick up some seats at the expense of the Conservatives, with Labour hoping to finally be elected on to the council.

Meanwhile UKIP will hope to pick up votes from Tories dissatisfied with the Brexit process.

Results are expected to be announced mid afternoon.