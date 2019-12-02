Higher long-stay charges at Horsham car park aim to deter commuters

Two new charges will be introduced at one of Horsham’s short stay car parks to discourage people from parking there for too long.

Drivers who use The Pavilions, in Hurst Road, will be charged £9 for a five to six hour stay and £16 for more than six hours. The charges for one to five hours of parking will not change.

A meeting of the district council’s cabinet was told the car park, which is not far from Horsham station, was often used by commuters, something officers were keen to stop.

A report to the cabinet said the £16 charge would be the highest all-day charge in town, £2 more than at Piries Place car park.

As well as the new tariffs, Pavilions will also change from pay and display to a pay on foot system, where the customer pays when leaving the car park, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) due to be installed.

The report said: “The purpose of not allowing people to park beyond five hours is to manage the availability of the spaces during peak times ensuring that there is sufficient vehicle ‘turnover’ to meet the local needs.

“The car park is also located near to the train station and there is a need to deter commuters from using the Pavilions instead of other commuter focused car parks.”

A public consultation into the new charges will end on December 30. They will go live on January 9.