Here’s what Plan B means for Horsham venues and services

From Friday (December 10), face coverings are required by law in most indoor settings.

From today (Monday December 13) office workers who can work from home should do so.

From Wednesday (December 15), certain venues and events will be required by law to check that all visitors aged 18 years or over are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or have an exemption.

As a result of these announcements, face coverings are now required in the following Horsham District Council venues from today Friday (December 10):

• The Capitol: please wear a face mask throughout the building. Masks can be removed when eating or drinking.

• Horsham Museum and Art Gallery: please wear a face covering throughout your visit.

• Warnham Local Nature Reserve: please wear a face covering when you are in the Discovery Hub, the cafe or the hides. Masks can be removed when eating or drinking in the cafe.

• Parkside reception: please wear a face covering when inside the Council offices in Horsham. Parkside is open for selected services and it is recommended that you call us before you visit.

• Wellbeing Centre: please wear a face covering throughout your visit.