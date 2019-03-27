Summer opening hours at West Sussex's Household Waste Recycling Sites are set to start on Monday April 1

Here’s the summer opening times for every rubbish tip in West Sussex

Household waste recycling sites operated by West Sussex County Council have different summer and winter opening times.

The summer hours start on Monday April 1 and run until the end of September.

The tip is closed Thursday and Friday. On the rest of the week it is open from 9am-6pm

1. Billingshurst

The Bognor Regis site is closed on Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of the week it is open from 8.30am-6pm on weekdays and from 9am on weekends

2. Bognor Regis

Burgess Hill's Household Waste Recycling Site is open all week. The opening hours are 9am-6pm

3. Burgess Hill

Crawley's household waste and recycling site is open all week from 8.30am-6pm during the summer on weekdays and 9am-6pm on weekends

4. Crawley

