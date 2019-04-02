MPs had a say on four indicative votes setting out different options on Brexit last night

Here’s how every Sussex MP voted on four indicative Brexit votes

All four indicative votes on Brexit options put forward by MPs failed to secure a Commons majority last night (Monday April 1).

A) Customs union proposal (273-276), B) Common market 2.0 (261-282), C) Confirmatory vote on Brexit deal (280-292), D) Extend Article 50 and give Parliament power to determine next steps (191-292).

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, voted AGAINST in all four votes
Lewes MP Maria Caulfield voted AGAINST all four proposals
Wealden MP Nus Ghani voted AGAINST in all four votes
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb voted AGAINST in all four votes
