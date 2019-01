Henfield is set to host BBC Radio 4 programme Any Questions? featuring shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and the Government’s communities secretary James Brokenshire.

Hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby at Henfield Hall this Friday (January 11), the topical debate show will also include journalist Dominic Lawson and chief executive officer of Christian Aid Amanda Mukwashi on the panel.

The programme broadcast from Bishop Luffa School in Chichester just before Christmas.