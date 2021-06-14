Haywards Heath Town Council celebrates community heroes with Covid-19 awards

Nominations for the awards, which are sponsored by Ryan Andrews Business Performance, are open until July 30.

Town mayor Howard Mundin is set to present the awards at the Community Town Day in Victoria Park on September 11.

“Haywards Heath Town Council reacted quickly to the pandemic and is incredibly proud of how our community pulled together,” said a council spokesman.

A volunteer in the mayor’s ‘Leaving No One Behind at Christmas’ campaign. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

“The acts of kindness, community and generosity have been immense and still continue today.”

People can nominate any Haywards Heath based organisations, businesses or individuals that they feel have done an outstanding job in supporting people in the community.

“Haywards Heath has always had a tremendous community spirit but we have been simply astounded by the way our whole community pulled together to ensure we took care of each other,” said councillor Matt Jeffers, chairman of the Environment and General Purposes Committee.

The four categories are: Community Group/Organisations Application, Business Applications, Community Group/Organisations – nomination by others, and Individual Volunteers – nominations by others.

Visit www.haywardsheath.gov.uk for the application form.

People can also get forms sent to them by calling Becky Stevens on 01444 455694 or emailing [email protected]