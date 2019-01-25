From Abu Dhabi to the Caribbean the Gruffalos are spreading the word about Horsham Year of Culture

Everyone knows there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – but that hasn’t stopped 20 of them from heading out into the world to spread the word about the Horsham Year of Culture.

This was the unlikely topic of conversation at a district council meeting where members were updated about the first few weeks of the inaugural event.

Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council cabinet member

Deputy leader Jonathan Chowen (Con, Cowfold, Shermanbury & West Grinstead) told his amused colleagues: “Gruffalos have been seen in Norway, at the golf masters in Abu Dhabi, they’ve been seen in Italy, and even in foreign countries like Wales.

“There is one sunning itself in the Caribbean.

“They’re all carrying the message of the Year of Culture and they’re all carrying the message of Horsham.”

The toys, which were sponsored by local businesses, had been sent on their way not only to growl about the Year of Culture, but to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the book, written by Julia Donaldson CBE, who lives in the district.

Author Julia Donaldson

Mr Chowen shared some other early success stories, including a vegan festival planned for February which has already attracted interest from 1,000 people, and a painting workshop which sold out 24 hours after the tickets went on sale.

He added: “Jonny FluffyPunk is a poet and he was at the Brewery, in Rudgwick, last weekend. There were 100 tickets and they all sold out.

“This was our first pure Year of Culture event. The brewery who organised it were gobsmacked.”

Mr Chowen said there had always been high hopes for the Year of Culture and it was already delivering in unexpected ways.

He added: “It does seem to be creating its own momentum and when we come to write the story, some of the stories will be unbelievable.”

As for the Gruffalos, there’s even one at Gatwick, who has been given his own passport, complete with paw print.

We’d love to show you a picture, but it’s hard to photograph something that doesn’t exist…