Fortnightly bin collections rollout starts today

The rollout of fortnightly general bin collections for the Horsham district is set to start today (Monday February 5).

Some households will see their waste and recycling collections change this week, but others may not see changes until April.

The garden waste collection service, for residents who pay for it, will continue on a fortnightly basis.

Horsham District Council says it is making the changes to save money and improve recycling rates.

According to HDC’s website: “We understand that moving over to this new bin collection service will be of concern to some of our residents.

“However we are confident that by taking a few simple actions most residents will have no problems managing their waste.”

For more information visit the council’s website.

