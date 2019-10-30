Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd will not stand in General Election

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has confirmed she will not stand in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the MP said: “I’m not finished with politics, I’m just not standing at this election,”

Ms Rudd resigned from her Cabinet role as Work and Pensions Secretary after 21 MPs were expelled for voting to prevent a no-deal Brexit in September.

She also resigned her Tory whip and had intended to stand as an independent in a London constituency.

However, following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she said she could not stand against her party.

She now hopes to have her Tory whip restored by Chief Whip Mark Spencer so she can leave the House of Commons as a Conservative MP.

Ms Rudd also told the Evening Standard she will leave the House of Commons on ‘perfectly good terms’ with the Prime Minister.

Ms Rudd resigned as Home Secretary in the fall-out of the Windrush scandal.