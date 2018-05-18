Five homes plan given green light in West Chiltington

A plan to build five houses with associated parking in West Chiltington was given the green light this week.

On Tuesday, Horsham District Council’s planning committee (south) considered the application relating to a plot of land located on the northern side of West Chiltington Road.

The application, which sought permission to build the five houses with associated garaging and parking following the demolition of an existing bungalow, was recommended for approval.

However, Richard Thomas, the immediate neighbour to the property, said the application would be ‘harmful to the area’ when he addressed the committee on Tuesday’s meeting.

The application received ten letters of rejection for reasons including the homes being close to a dangerous junction, a loss of privacy and the lack of affordable housing aspect.

Despite the concerns, the committee voted to approve the application by 12 votes to two. Two members abstained.