Extinction Rebellion Horsham makes ‘declaration of rebellion’

Members of Extinction Rebellion Horsham joined groups across the world in reading the declaration of rebellion in front of council offices last weekend.

13 people joined in the declaration outside Parkside in Cart Way at 11.58am on Saturday September 7 and chatted to passers-by afterwards.

The declaration of rebellion was first read out 12 months ago in Parliament Square.

Since then membership of Extinction Rebellion has increased 30-fold.

On the Saturday the international movement staged a re-declaration all over the world outside local town halls all at the same time on the same day.

The Horsham branch of Extinction Rebellion held its first meeting earlier this month, packing out the town’s Unitarian Church.