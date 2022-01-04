Everything we know about Morrisons’ plans for a new Horsham supermarket

Visualisation of the proposed Morrisons supermarket in the North Horsham development

Back in 2015, Waitrose and John Lewis Waitrose and John Lewis opened in Albion Way.

Meanwhile Lidl recently opened in Foundry Lane on the site of the former Dreams bed store.

And last year Aldi announced plans to open a new store at the Tanbridge Retail Park site.

Where would the new Morrisons be built?

Horsham District Council has already granted outline permission for large-scale development north of the A264.

Legal & General is masterplanning the site, which not only includes up to 2,750 homes but also schools, office space and community facilities.

Work on the site’s infrastructure, new school and homes is already underway.

And last month L&G said the new development would be called ‘Mowbray’.