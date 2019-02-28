Eastbourne fails Government’s housing delivery test

Areas such as Eastbourne which have failed the Government’s housing delivery test ‘need help not another whipping’, according to campaigners.

The results, which were published last week, showed that over three years just 73 per cent of the number of homes required were built across the borough.

Councils that fail the test will be made to significantly boost building rates by finding extra land for development.

Between 2015/16 and 2017/18 a total of 747 homes were required in Eastbourne but just 543 new dwellings were built.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesman said: “We are now scrutinising the new government targets and if under delivery is clearly evident, we will develop a housing delivery plan and implement it.”

Neighbouring Wealden was one of six local authorities in Sussex to pass the test, delivering 112 per cent of the total required number of homes.

Bill Freeman, from the Campaign to Protect Rural England’s Sussex branch, said: “How the government can expect a failing local authority to achieve these targets by adding 20 per cent on to their numbers beggars belief.

“It’s quite ridiculous – these councils need help not another whipping.”