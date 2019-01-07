Developer wants to build 110 new homes in Cowfold

A developer wants to build a new 110-home estate on the edge of Cowfold - but its scale to the existing village has been branded ‘laughable’ by one objector.

Gladman Developments has submitted an outline planning application for land north of the A272 at Long Barn House to Horsham District Council.

The scheme includes 35 per cent affordable housing and an area of public open space.

Of the 7.37 hectare site, 3.14 would be taken up by residential development and the rest by green infrastructure.

The application has already prompted a number of objections from residents.

One letter said: “Cowfold is over polluted due to the two A roads which converge here. This scale of development would raise those levels to completely unacceptable levels due to the increase in traffic.

“Furthermore, the village simply does not have the infrastructure to cope with this scale of development.”

Another added: “The application is so out of proportion to the existing village it is laughable. Increasing a village by one eighth without any improvement and/or addition of amenities is unacceptable.

Others raised the current air quality problems the village experiences, road safety on the A272, noise and general congestion.

But Gladman argued the residential scheme could be ‘accommodated without any noteworthy adverse effects on visual receptors’.

The application suggests the site is sustainably located ‘with good access to the village centre and surrounding community amenities’.

A single new junction would be constructed off the A272 Bolney Road to provide access, while a series of foodpaths and some shared cycleways would be provided throughout the site.

New pedestrian links would be created to link to the Public Right of Way footpath to the north west of the site.

Although 35 per cent affordable homes is proposed, which is 39 homes out of 110, 12 of these would be affordable rented compared to 27 shared ownership properties.

HDC’s policy mandates a 70/30 split in favour of affordable rented which is not what is being proposed by the applicant.

To comment on the application visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/18/2745.