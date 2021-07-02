Developer responds to questions about its donations to Conservative Party

Thakeham's proposed development site dubbed 'Wealdcross'

It was responding to publicity over its donations to the Conservative Party.

The company has made 13 totalling £536,020.22 between 2017 and 2020, according to publicly-available Electoral Commission figures.

“We are founder members of the HBF’s Future Homes Taskforce, the industry’s quest to become zero-carbon, and the first UK Housebuilder to sign the UN’s SME Climate Hub ‘Race to Zero’ Campaign,” a spokesperson said.

“In previous years, Thakeham has attended and exhibited as a business at the Liberal Democrat and Conservative Party Conferences, together with the cross-party Local Government Association Conference. This year we will be attending all three major conferences including the Labour Conference in Brighton.

“Thakeham declares any relevant activity in line with the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act (PPERA) and is a full member and signatory to the PRCA Public Affairs Code of Conduct.”

Thakeham is an award winning development company based in Billingshurst.

It is currently promoting its Wealdcross site off the A24 near Buck Barn for 3,500 homes as part of Horsham District Council’s local plan review.