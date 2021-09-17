Decision due on West Chiltington glamping plans

The application, for land in Sinnocks, will be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday (September 21).

It also includes the creation of a new access to the site, a parking area and toilet/shower block.

The application painted a clear picture of the difference between glamping and camping.

If approved, four ‘geodomes’ more than 3m in height and between 5 and 6m in diameter would be set up in the field.

Rather than bedding down in a sleeping bag and hoping that no creepy crawlies attempt to get in as well, visitors would find their geodomes set on pads, fitted with bamboo flooring and made cosy with a wood-burning stove and chimney.

Solar-fans would be used for ventilation.

A report to the committee said the glamping site would ‘meet an identified tourist accommodation demand within the district’ and would ‘result in public and economic benefits to the rural economy and wider district’.

But not everyone is happy with the plans.

The council received 13 letters of objection, with concerns raised about noise, the size and design of the geodomes and the impact on the countryside.

There was also plenty of support for the plans, with 23 letters sent to the council.

The recommendation is to approve the application.