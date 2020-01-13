Decision due on 62 Storrington home development

A decision on a 62-home Storrington development is set to be made next week.

Developers Wellbeck Strategic Land want planning permission to build on land north of Downsview Avenue.

An outline application is set to be discussed by Horsham District Council’s planning committee south on Tuesday January 21.

Officers are recommending approval subject to conditions.

According to an officers’ report the site was allocated for development of at least 60 homes in the Storrington, Sullington and Washington Neighbourhood Plan, which was made last September.

However 108 letters of objection have been received from 62 different addresses.

Residents argue the scheme is an overdevelopment of the site, has inadequate parking, Storrington’s facilities and services are insufficient to meet the needs of an extra 62 households, will lead to increased pollution, more noise, a loss of privacy, while the village has insufficient drainage and sewage systems for the development.

But the application concludes: “The land to the north of Downsview Avenue will be able to provide a suitable amount of residential accommodation to meet the short-term housing targets of Horsham District Council, at an appropriate size for an extension to the village.

“These proposals are capable of delivering a high standard housing development, providing much needed open market and affordable homes, in accordance with the neighbourhood plan.

“The proposal demonstrates that such an addition to the built up area can be created in a visually integrated, environmentally sensitive and sustainable manner.”

According to officers: “The development would amount to minor adverse impact on the landscape character, and less than substantial harm to the historic context of the site, in which the harm identified would be outweighed by the benefits of the scheme such as the provision of market and affordable housing, and enhancement to the existing Public Right of way. No harm would occur to the existing Tree Preservation Order specimen trees adjacent to the site boundary.

“It has also been demonstrated that the access to the site can be achieved safely and would not cause harm to the operation or safe use of the existing highway network.”