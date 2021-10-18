Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

The MP for Southend West in Essex died after a stabbing attack at his constituency surgery on Friday (October 15) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We are all absolutely devastated and completely shocked at the death of Sir David,” said Virginia, adding that the MP was the instigator of Dame Vera’s memorial.

“My husband and I had thought about one after my mother had passed away, but it was Sir David last November who really started the ball rolling,” she said.

Sir David Amess died after a stabbing attack

“He was so kind and thoughtful and it didn’t matter who or what you were, he would always try and help anyone, no matter what creed or ethnicity,” said Virginia.

“That was his role in life.”

“The fact that both he and my mother came from the same area in East London gave them a bond, and he would pop down to our house for a cup of tea and a bun,” she said.

“Our hearts go out to his wife and family,” Virginia added.

“He will be sorely missed – a light has gone out in the lives of ours and everyone else who knew him.”

Virginia thanked everyone who has donated to the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue so far.

The project is raising funds to build a permanent memorial to Dame Vera on the iconic White Cliffs of Dover.

The singer lived in Ditchling and passed away at age 103 in June last year.

“There will be a tribute to Sir David within my mother’s memorial and also in the park, which we hope will be built on the Western Heights of the Cliffs of Dover,” said Virginia.

Visit www.dameveralynnmemorialstatue.co.uk to find out more.

