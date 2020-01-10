Councillor’s solar panels allowed

A Horsham district councillor has been given permission to set up 100 solar panels in a field south of his home.

An application from Tony Hogben (Con, Colgate & Rusper), of Morriswood, Old Holbrook, was approved by members of the planning committee on Tuesday (January 7).

Solar panels

The panels, which will be laid out in two 50m rows of 50, will generate around 20,000 kW hours of electricity per year – enough to power six homes.

At the same meeting, members refused an application to demolish Millfield Barn, in Rowhook, and replace it with a three-bedroom, L-shaped home.

The council received more than a dozen letters supporting the application but planning officers said it was ‘an inappropriate, unsustainable and unacceptable form of development’ in the countryside.

Members also approved plans to remove 20th century changes made to 17th century Park House, in North Street, which has been used for council business since 1929.

Work on the Grade II* listed building will include the removal of a modern fireplace in the entrance hall, to be replaced with panelling; the refitting of the toilets and kitchen; and the installation of a suspended ceiling in the building’s 20th century extension.