New leader for Horsham's Liberal Democrat group says there are 'important challenges ahead'

She replaces Frances Haigh, who recently stood down. Matt Allen will continue as deputy leader.

A spokesman for the group said Mrs Potter has a wide range of experience within the council, leading the Lib Dem Group’s position on Environmental and Community Wellbeing matters. She also came a strong second in the Horsham constituency during the 2019 General Election.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Potter said: "I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Leader of the Liberal Democrat group at HDC. There are important challenges ahead for the council and I’m eager to ensure that our resident’s voices are heard loud and clear.

New leader of the Horsham District Council Lib Dem group Louise Potter

"On behalf of myself and the other Lib Dem councillors, I would like to express our warm thanks to Cllr Frances Haigh for her leadership at what has been a particularly challenging time.