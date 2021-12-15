New building at Horsham Police Station is proposed

The application, made by the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, is for a modular building with workshop space to the ground floor and offices above.

It includes the alteration of existing vehicle workshop space and the provision of eight new car park spaces.

The application will be considered by Horsham District Council and can be viewed on its planning portal under reference DC/21/2645

Part of the plans submitted for a new building at Horsham Police Station SUS-211215-115725001