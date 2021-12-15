New building at Horsham Police Station is proposed
A new two storey building could be built at Sussex Police Station in Hurst Road, Horsham, if plans are given the go ahead.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:10 pm
The application, made by the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, is for a modular building with workshop space to the ground floor and offices above.
It includes the alteration of existing vehicle workshop space and the provision of eight new car park spaces.
The application will be considered by Horsham District Council and can be viewed on its planning portal under reference DC/21/2645
The PCC’s office has been approached for further information.