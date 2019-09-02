Here’s the latest on the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill

A decision on outline plans for the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill is expected next month, Homes England has said today.

The multi-million pound flagship development is due to go before Mid Sussex District Council in October, and if planning permission is granted, work is expected to start in summer 2020.

An artist's impression of new homes for the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill. 'Picture: AECOM

Ken Glendinning, head of strategic land at Homes England, said: “Over the next three years we expect to invest around £41million in new pieces of vital infrastructure at the Northern Arc which will facilitate the building of much-needed new homes in Mid Sussex, make homes happen faster and ensure they are a real benefit to the local community by relieving traffic pressure and providing better connections in this part of Mid Sussex.”

The proposed development includes the construction of 3,000 new homes, new community facilities – including three neighbourhood centres, three new schools and employment opportunities.

Easy access to public transport and walking and cycling routes are also being proposed.

A spokesman said: “The construction of 3,000 new homes – 30 percent of which will be affordable – at Burgess Hill in Mid Sussex is a step closer after the Government’s housing agency submitted additional planning documents and began the search for a contractor.

The Green Character Area sketch of the ''Northern Arc in Burgess Hill.''Picture: Homes England

“Homes England, which owns the 200-hectare site known as the Northern Arc, has amended plans after listening to comments gathered as part of a consultation exercise.

“These changes include; minor changes to the details of the application; updates to the transport and environmental assessments; and updates to the design guide

“Earlier this month Homes England also submitted a planning application for a bridge and link road – which will connect Isaacs Lane to Freeks Farm in the eastern part of the site – to relieve traffic pressure and support the construction of the new homes. Subject to planning permission being granted, work is expected to start early next year.

The Northern Arc in Burgess Hill. Views to the west of Bodle Bros. Photo by Steve Robards

“And – in the west of the site – progress is being made as Homes England seeks a contractor to construct another bridge, link road and roundabouts.”

The western bridge and link road and associated roundabouts will tie-in to the A2300 corridor improvements scheme being promoted by West Sussex County Council, said the spokesman. A planning application will be submitted later this year, they said.

The planning application for the eastern bridge and link road is available for viewing on Mid Sussex District Council’s planning portal using reference number DM/19/3313.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for the delivery of 460 new homes at Freeks Farm – a detailed planning application will be submitted by Countryside Properties in the coming weeks.

To keep updated on the Northern Arc, as well as the Burgess Hill Growth Programme, visit www.burgesshill.net.

Additional planning documents can be viewed on Mid Sussex District Council’s planning portal using reference number DM/18/5114.