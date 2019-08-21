‘Bus gate’ plan unveiled to link Bewbush and Kilnwood Vale

Plans for a ‘bus gate’ have been unveiled which would allow buses to more easily travel between Bewbush and Kilnwood Vale.

The dedicated bus lane would link the roundabout at Sullivan Drive in Bewbush with the new Kilnwood Vale housing development and be built on the open space at the Bewbush West Playing Field.

There would also be a shared pedestrian walkway and cycle route linking the two areas as part of the scheme put together by the developer.

The bus gate straddles two council areas so planning applications have been submitted to both Crawley Borough Council the eastern end and Horsham District Council for the western end of the bus gate.

Comments on the proposals, which require planning permission, should be sent to Crawley Borough Council quoting reference number CR/2019/0589/FUL or Horsham District Council quoting DC/19/1612.

