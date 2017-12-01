Council to spend £7.7m expanding Biffa waste treatment facility

Plans to spend £7.7m expanding a waste treatment facility north of Horsham have been unveiled.

Biffa runs a Mechanical Biological Treatment Plant at Brookhurst Wood near Warnham as part of a £1.2billon 25-year contract with West Sussex County Council, which reduces the quantity of rubbish sent to landfill.

JPCT 040512 Mechanical Biological Treatment facility when it was under construction in 2012 at Biffa Brookhurst Wood site near Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120120405133805

The plant includes the mechanical recovery of both recyclable material and waste for refuse derived fuel (RDF), with any biodegradable material treated to generate electricity.

In its five-year capital programme the county council is proposing to spend £7.7m to expand the plant so more waste can be processed and to increase its efficiency in deriving fuel, diverting more rubbish from landfill.

According to the county council the expansion plans will mean it has sufficient capacity to bulk and bale all the RDF produced, which will then be exported to Germany, which is expected to commence in January.

The new facility is set to be completed by 2019.

