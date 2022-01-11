Contract extensions for West Sussex learning disability day service providers

Aldingbourne Trust is one of the providers to have their contract extended by West Sussex County Council

The services are currently delivered by eight independent organisations as well as West Sussex County Council’s in-house, directly provided services.

The learning disability day service and volunteering contracts are due to expire in March 2022 and the county council is planning to approve a direct award to the existing providers until December 2023 under the existing contractual terms.

The services promote independent living and wellbeing by providing a range of functions.

These include support to those that struggle to access their community independently and for those with complex physical needs, training and skills development to support independence, work-based training, coordination of social and recreational activities, provision of a meeting place to build relationships beyond those with carers and staff, supported stimulating activities for people with profound multiple disabilities and carers respite.

An officers’ report said: “For people living with their families, the day services provide essential respite during the day and it is these individuals who were prioritised for return to the day service when they reopened.” They also said the proposed model for day opportunities and services that support people to volunteer would need

to be informed by an

adults’ services strategy currently under development and due to be completed by February.

The report explained the contract extensions would allow sufficient time to codesign a detailed model and sourcing approach.

The total value of the contracts is £5.1million.

Day service providers are the Aldingbourne Trust (near Fontwell), Apuldram Centre (south of Chichester), Ferring Country Centre, Guild Care (Worthing), Oaktree Farm Care (Copsale near Southwater), Outreach3 Way Dimensions (Ifield, Crawley), Pericles (between East Grinstead and Haywards Heath) and Superstar Arts (Worthing).