Cash machine planned outside Horsham Tesco Express store

Plans for a cash machine outside a Tesco Express store in Horsham are set to be decided next week.

The ATM would only work during store opening hours, 6am to 11pm, and would be covered at all other times.

A report to Horsham District Council’s planning committee north said the area would also be monitored by CCTV.

Concerns about noise, traffic and the potential for anti-social behaviour were among those raised in 22 letters of objection received by the council.

A decision is set to be made on Tuesday (January 7).

The Tesco store opened in the building in Brighton Road back in 2013 after the Silver Wok restaurant closed down.

Two previous applications for ATMs on the site have been refused by the council. A subsequent appeal was dismissed by a planning inspector.

According to council planning officers: “It is considered that the measures proposed by the applicant would limit the use of the ATM to the hours of use of the retail use only, and that this would restrict any overnight use of the machine which was a concern of both officers and the inspector in their consideration of previous applications.

“It is considered that the installation of an ATM at the site, in use during the opening hours of the retail use, would not result in any significant adverse impact on the amenity of occupiers of neighbouring properties beyond that which may reasonably occur from the use of the site for retail purposes.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk/public-access and search for DC/19/1112.